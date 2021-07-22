New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.10. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 476,067 shares changing hands.

EDU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DBS Vickers lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

