NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $67.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $60.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

