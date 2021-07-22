NextDAO Hits One Day Volume of $120,880.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $120,880.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001832 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00040943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NAX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,071,450,359 coins and its circulating supply is 2,031,218,250 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.