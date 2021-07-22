NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Bought by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NEP stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.61. 3,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,278. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.