NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $574 million-$584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.64 million.

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 179,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,933. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

