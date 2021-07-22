Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

Shares of NJDCY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.33. 90,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.76. Nidec has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nidec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sales of small precision, automotive, commercial and industrial motors, motors for machinery, electronic and optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, Nidec Motors and Actuators, and Others.

