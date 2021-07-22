Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nkarta Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company’s product candidate includes NKX101 and NKX019, which are in clinical stage. Nkarta Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NKTX. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NKTX opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -0.99. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $226,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340 shares in the company, valued at $8,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,140 shares of company stock worth $615,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 2.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 177.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

