Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of €11.20 ($13.18).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.02.

NRDBY traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,175. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 26.77%.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

