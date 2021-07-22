Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives $241.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $224.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.55. Nordson has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $226.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,250,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

