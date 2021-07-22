NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 133,285 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 133,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,822,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Polaris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

