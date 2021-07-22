NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $29.43 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,520.50.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.59 on Thursday, reaching $2,560.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,521. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,586.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,423.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

