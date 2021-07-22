NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $35.72 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $35,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 67,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

