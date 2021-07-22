NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.21.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,562. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

