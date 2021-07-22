NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 308,118 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 308,118 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.82. 438,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,038,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.54.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

