Northern Trust Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.
Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10.
In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,528 shares of company stock worth $16,008,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
