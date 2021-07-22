Northern Trust Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,528 shares of company stock worth $16,008,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.64.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

