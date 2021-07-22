Northern Trust Corp Acquires 161,167 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOYU opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.77. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOYU. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DouYu International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

