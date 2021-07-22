Northern Trust Corp Has $3.98 Million Stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.46% of State Auto Financial worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in State Auto Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

STFC stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. State Auto Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. Research analysts predict that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC).

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.