Northern Trust Corp Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 57.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.79 million, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 14,125 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $386,036.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,899,673.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

