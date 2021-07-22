Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,112 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in XBiotech by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XBiotech by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in XBiotech by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in XBiotech by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Get XBiotech alerts:

XBIT stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. XBiotech Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, CEO John Simard sold 50,000 shares of XBiotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,173,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,742,962.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.