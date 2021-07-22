Northern Trust Corp Sells 15,860 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DMRC. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 9.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 834,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 139.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 66,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Digimarc by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $479.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

