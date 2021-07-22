Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,803 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.15% of NVE worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVE by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 25,567 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVE by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,304,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NVEC opened at $75.54 on Thursday. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $365.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.70.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

