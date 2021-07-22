NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on NWE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

NWE opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.57.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $727,034. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NorthWestern (NWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.