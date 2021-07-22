Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.
Novartis stock opened at $90.48 on Thursday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
