Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock opened at $90.48 on Thursday. Novartis has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Novartis’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Novartis by 4,088.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.