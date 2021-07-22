Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.
Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 77,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,714. Novartis has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96.
Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
