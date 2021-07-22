Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 77,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,714. Novartis has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.