NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Gap Down to $9.25

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.25, but opened at $8.68. NOW shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 1,196 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Get NOW alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.