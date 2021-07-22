NuStar Energy L.P. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuStar Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NS stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 10,218.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,811,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,142 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 734,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after acquiring an additional 342,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

