Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.75 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $24,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,289 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 413,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,943,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after purchasing an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.