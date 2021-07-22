Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.56 Million Holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,712 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,311,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after buying an additional 146,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $579,208.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $2,562,727 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDR opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

