Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $27,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 386,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

