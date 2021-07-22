Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 304,930 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 160.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Ichor worth $26,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 38.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412,399 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,021,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 28.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,847,000 after buying an additional 98,249 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 25.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 378,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,340,000 after buying an additional 77,470 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 42,542 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ichor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.