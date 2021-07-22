Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 69,613 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,613 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Hibbett Sports worth $25,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

HIBB opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

