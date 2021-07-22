NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,882,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,468,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,893.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,852.07. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,500.00 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.