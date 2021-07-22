NVR (NYSE:NVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NVR (NYSE:NVR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $42.50 earnings per share.

NVR stock traded up $117.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5,011.62. The stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,179. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,852.07. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,500.00 and a 52 week high of $5,308.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

