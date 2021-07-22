OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Shares Up 5.3%

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) shot up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.39 and last traded at C$2.39. 87,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,311,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.27.

OGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.55.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.2304989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

