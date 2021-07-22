Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 3.7%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 266,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,324,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

OCGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $208,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 895,327 shares of company stock worth $10,286,096 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at about $886,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,097,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

