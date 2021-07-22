Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.75. Odyssey Marine Exploration shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 38,587 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.40.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Mark B. Justh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,205.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 200.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 273.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. It offers research, scientific, resource assessment, marine operations planning, management execution, project planning, and project management services.

