Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 27.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.07. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,689. The company has a market cap of $348.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.