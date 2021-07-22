Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Olin (NYSE:OLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Olin for the second quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company's strategic investment in the information technology (IT) project is expected to provide annual cost savings. The project is expected to maximize cost effectiveness and efficiency. The Lake City contract will also drive sales and profitability in the Winchester unit. Winchester is also benefiting from higher commercial and military sales. The company is also executing a number of productivity projects in 2021. Cost savings associated with these projects are expected to contribute to its margins this year. However, Olin's Chlor Alkali and Epoxy segments are exposed to headwinds from weak prices and demand. High operating costs are also expected to put pressure on margins. High debt level is another concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.79.

Olin stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $870,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,165.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 56.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

