Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,791 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.35% of Omnicom Group worth $56,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Shares of OMC opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

