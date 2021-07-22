Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Trading Down 3.7%

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.63 and last traded at $73.57. Approximately 15,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,143,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.36.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 416,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 258,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,550,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,325,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

