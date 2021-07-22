Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Down 28.0% in June

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,400 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 694,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,771.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.83. Ondas has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $274.98 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

