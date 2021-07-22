OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

OMF stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.57. 74,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,295. OneMain has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $61.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

