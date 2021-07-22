OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.00

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.00 and last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 5512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.01.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in OneMain by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OneMain by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

