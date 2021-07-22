OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.58. 2,238,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,463. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61. OneMain has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $63.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $98,428,782.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

