OneWater Marine (ONEW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2021 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist increased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,517.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,762 shares of company stock worth $10,554,001. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

