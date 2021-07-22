Ontology Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $548.46 million and $88.48 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00054074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002430 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00033591 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00245262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00034404 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,727,426 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.