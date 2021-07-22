Oppenheimer Comments on Freshpet, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Oppenheimer has a “Average” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRPT. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $155.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.28 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $86.53 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,237,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Freshpet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $322,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,314 shares of company stock worth $5,089,287. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.