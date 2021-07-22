Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ares Management Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Ares Management in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE ARES opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $65.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 174.2% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

