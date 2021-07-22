Oppenheimer Weighs in on Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $991.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 93.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 704,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 196,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

