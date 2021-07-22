Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,001 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $442.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $422.33. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $298.78 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

